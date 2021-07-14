Omaha man held on $300K bond in deadly crash at 90th & Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man remains in jail on a $300,000 bond in connection with a deadly crash last week at 90th and West Dodge.

Court documents state that John Caillau, 28, is charged with motor vehicle homicide DUI in the crash that shut down 90th and West Dodge Road around 4 a.m. Friday. Caillau was allegedly speeding — and drunk — when his eastbound SUV sideswiped an eastbound Toyota Camry at the intersection of 90th street and West Dodge Road.

The Toyota was sent spinning into an Orbit bus stop, hit a concrete wall, and flipped onto its roof. The driver, James Yungbluth, 63, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caillau’s Ford Equinox jumped a raised median, hit the median sign, and flipped in the westbound lanes near 87th and West Dodge. He was taken to Bergan Mercy and treated for minor injuries, then booked into jail.

Investigators are waiting for results from a blood-alcohol test.

