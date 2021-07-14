Omaha man gets 7 years on child porn charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 7 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

On July 11, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the Omaha home of Scott Robertson, 58. Robertson admitted during the raid he used online programs to obtain pornographic images of children on his computer and had sought to obtain them for five years, according to a news release.

Officers found 20,000 photos and 900 videos of child porn on thumb drives, computers, and CDs, and 1,300 images and 150 videos on his cellphone, the release stated.

There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his sentence is served, Robertson will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.