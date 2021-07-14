No-kill shelter in Papillion suffers extensive damage during powerful weekend storm

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A no-kill shelter in Sarpy County has been scrambling for days to clean up fallen branches and debris from the weekend storm.

Now, volunteers are getting a better look at just how bad the damage is.

“We were running on generators because we have medications. We had to keep our fridges going,” said Craig Denherder, Town and Country Humane Society president.

After days of uncertainty at the Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion, the power is finally back on.

The dozens of cats and dogs staying here are thankful for that, but it’s not the end of their problems: The storm that hit the area late Friday and into early Saturday left a massive tree on top of the building where the cats stay.

“You can see the roofline. The roof is exposed where the rainwater can actually still come in. The tree is still on the building,” said Denherder.

The no-kill shelter runs completely off of donations, and almost all of that money goes towards paying for vet bills. Last year, that was over $3,000.

“It’s about 80%.”

So with limited funds, volunteers here are concerned about what may come next.

“The insurance isn’t going to cover all of it. I mean they will cover some but it won’t be anything to replace the building, which I think probably needs to be replaced,” Denherder said.

On top of the cost of a new building, they are having to pay thousands to get tree limbs removed and fencing fixed.

But as they try to move on from the extensive damage, volunteers say they are thankful for the community’s help so far.

“We had people bringing out gas gift cards out to keep our generators going and people bringing bottled water.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.