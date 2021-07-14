Neighbors help neighbors pick up tree debris around Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is still cleaning up after Friday night’s storm, there is lots of tree debris in neighborhoods across the Omaha metro.

In some neighborhoods, piles of tree debris have been moved to the curb. In anticipation of city work crews coming along to pick it all up.

Omaha has an emergency curbside collection plan in place to pick up smaller debris. There are people who are following the city’s guidelines, taking smaller debris and tying it into bundles.

“They said put it by the curb, tie it up, and they’ll pick it up and bundle the branches. It’s the only way unless I want to pay somebody to come and do it and I bet they’re all booked up for weeks,” said homeowner James Wojtalewicz.

There are many people in the city who can’t pay to have their tree debris picked up and there are piles and piles of big pieces of damaged trees leftover from the storm. Lots of it lined up along the curbs of city streets.

Elijah Hassller is putting the finishing touches on his yard. He says it took the entire neighborhood working together to pile up all of the debris, in hopes that the city would take it from here.

“We had such an outpouring of support from each other we helped each other out so much, any support from the city at this point would be very much appreciated,” said Elijah.

Brian Leimback says people in his neighborhood did their part, getting debris out of the way and making the street passable.

“This is a bus route, busses could get through. This is one of the first earliest passable streets, we had rescue fire come through here. A lot of it was city trees in the right, away that had fallen,” said Brian.

Nick Bonham is helping out his neighbor by cleaning up his yard. He says it would be nice if the city could find a way to chip in and help finish the clean-up.

“My two cents is like, if the city is super taxed and literally can’t handle it, that’s something we have to roll with but on the other hand, homeowners can face a huge expense getting this stuff processed and hauled away. But if they can swing it, that would be cool,” said Nick.

This afternoon, Omaha City officials announced they will reassign more than 100 employees to pick up the curbside debris.

“We just did not know the magnitude of what we would find out there and we are finding that there needed to be additional work done to help homeowners and residents remove some of the bigger limbs,” said Mayor Stothert.

City officials say work crews will not pick up debris from private property or residential yards. But many are thankful for the city’s help to clean the curbs.

The additional debris removal will get underway on Friday, July 16, and continue through the 23rd of the month.

