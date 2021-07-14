Nebraska breaks ground on project to widen Highway 275

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation held a ground-breaking, kicking off the widening of Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point.

The project stalled years ago just outside of Scribner. NDOT plans to eliminate 18.5 miles of one-lane traffic between the communities. The highway will bypass Scribner, and go right through the heart of West Point. Leaders say it will bring a big economic boon to the area.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024,

