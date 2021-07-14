Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are looking for a teen who went missing Tuesday.

The stepmother of Chloe Seichrist, 13, told police she went to work at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and “when she got home, Chloe was gone,” according to Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts.

Chloe Seichrist 13 YOA is missing and was last seen around 7:30 A.M. today. If you know where she is, please call the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677. Posted by Fremont Police on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Seichrist had run away in February, Watts told 6 News.

Anyone with information about Seichrist’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.