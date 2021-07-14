Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are looking for a teen who went missing Tuesday.
The stepmother of Chloe Seichrist, 13, told police she went to work at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and “when she got home, Chloe was gone,” according to Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts.
Seichrist had run away in February, Watts told 6 News.
Anyone with information about Seichrist’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.
