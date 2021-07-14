Advertisement

Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday

Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday
Fremont Police searching for teen girl who went missing Tuesday(Fremont Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are looking for a teen who went missing Tuesday.

The stepmother of Chloe Seichrist, 13, told police she went to work at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and “when she got home, Chloe was gone,” according to Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts.

Chloe Seichrist 13 YOA is missing and was last seen around 7:30 A.M. today. If you know where she is, please call the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677.

Posted by Fremont Police on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Seichrist had run away in February, Watts told 6 News.

Anyone with information about Seichrist’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

