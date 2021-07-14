Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered strong storms expected this evening

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this evening as a cold front approaches the area. Heat and humidity will provide plenty of fuel for storms, leading to a risk for some heavier downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. The highest risk for severe weather will remain to the northeast of the Omaha metro in central Iowa where a tornado watch is in effect until 9pm. Storms form in the metro by 6pm, with heavy downpours and gusty winds the main threat. While winds will likely be under severe limits, some gusts of 40 to 50mph are possible which could cause additional problems where significant tree damage remains.

Storms this evening
Storms this evening(WOWT)

The severe threat will begin to diminish by 9pm, but scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain may continue past Midnight, before tapering off overnight. A few spots may see rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5 inches, but with the scattered nature of these storms, not everyone will see those heavier totals. A few showers may linger through sunrise Thursday, especially south of Omaha. Clouds will stick around through the morning, helping to keep temperatures a bit cooler. We should see some sun late in the day, with highs topping out around 80 degrees.

Dry weather is expected for Friday on into the weekend, with temperatures remaining a touch below average for July. Highs each day should reach the middle 80s. Hotter weather returns next week, with highs climbing to near 90 by Wednesday, and we could see some middle 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP fund information - 4 pm
Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
Omaha extends curbside debris pickups; OPPD suspends nonpayment disconnections
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered strong storms expected this evening
Severe Today
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain & storms move through with a few strong storms possible.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Scattered strong storms are possible Wednesday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday