David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered strong storms expected this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this evening as a cold front approaches the area. Heat and humidity will provide plenty of fuel for storms, leading to a risk for some heavier downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. The highest risk for severe weather will remain to the northeast of the Omaha metro in central Iowa where a tornado watch is in effect until 9pm. Storms form in the metro by 6pm, with heavy downpours and gusty winds the main threat. While winds will likely be under severe limits, some gusts of 40 to 50mph are possible which could cause additional problems where significant tree damage remains.

Storms this evening (WOWT)

The severe threat will begin to diminish by 9pm, but scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain may continue past Midnight, before tapering off overnight. A few spots may see rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5 inches, but with the scattered nature of these storms, not everyone will see those heavier totals. A few showers may linger through sunrise Thursday, especially south of Omaha. Clouds will stick around through the morning, helping to keep temperatures a bit cooler. We should see some sun late in the day, with highs topping out around 80 degrees.

Dry weather is expected for Friday on into the weekend, with temperatures remaining a touch below average for July. Highs each day should reach the middle 80s. Hotter weather returns next week, with highs climbing to near 90 by Wednesday, and we could see some middle 90s by the end of next week.

