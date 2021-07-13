Advertisement

Two Huskers drafted in first three rounds for first time in 16 years

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since 2005 Big Red baseball has two players drafted in the first three rounds. Spencer Schwellenbach goes 59th overall to the Atlanta Braves. The Minnesota Twins draft Cade Povich in the third round 98th overall.

Schwellenbach is the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the year with a .284 average, six home runs and 40 RBIs at shortstop. He was also 3-1 with ten saves and ERA of just 0.57 as the Huskers closer.

Povich went 6-1 in 15 starts leading the rotation. The pitcher out of Bellevue West was 6-1 with 3.11 ERA in 15 starts. Cade has not announced what he will do with two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2005 Alex Gordon was the second overall pick by Kansas City and Brian Duensing was taken in the third round by the Twins, just like Povich.

