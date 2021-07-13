Suspects in southeast Omaha shooting arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested three people accused in connection with a shooting on Monday.

Richard Coats, 41, was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Gabrielle Thatcher, 25, was arrested for robbery and Corey Christensen, 36, was arrested for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition and officials say they believe his injuries are not life-threatening. When officers found him with gunshot injuries in a home near 56th Street and Orchard Ave., he told police a man and woman went into his apartment and the man shot him, according to the release.

Officers say they left in a white Ford truck and all three arrested were taken into custody at home near North 49th and Miami Street.

