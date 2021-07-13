Advertisement

Suspects in southeast Omaha shooting arrested

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested three people accused in connection with a shooting on Monday.

Richard Coats, 41, was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Gabrielle Thatcher, 25, was arrested for robbery and Corey Christensen, 36, was arrested for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition and officials say they believe his injuries are not life-threatening. When officers found him with gunshot injuries in a home near 56th Street and Orchard Ave., he told police a man and woman went into his apartment and the man shot him, according to the release.

Officers say they left in a white Ford truck and all three arrested were taken into custody at home near North 49th and Miami Street.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 6 News a photo of power pole that had fallen onto a tree during the storm early...
OPPD reports progress in restoring outages; two debris drop-off sites closed
Omaha Police respond to fatal crash off I-480
Historic storm destroyed Omaha’s oldest trees
Omaha area residents without power are losing patience and buying generators
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Former guard at Nebraska prison remembers stabbing by inmate
Tuesday, July 13th
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Omaha Community Playhouse to pay performers, backstage crew
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying