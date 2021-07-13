Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Spotty T-Showers possible today, more possible Wednesday too.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting a bit warmer this morning and we’ll likely have a bit more humidity as well. That’s all as we heat up into the upper 80s along with a south breeze at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew point forecast (WOWT)

There is also a small chance of a few showers and a storm or two during the afternoon hours today, especially between 2pm and 8pm. Overall there likely wont be much on the map but don’t be surprised by some afternoon rain.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Wednesday brings more rain and storms in the area starting as early as 5am for some. Overall very spotty showers and storms are likely to be hit and miss the entire day Wednesday. An isolated severe storm or two is possible, especially northeast of Omaha in West Central Iowa. Isolated wind gusts and large hail are possible from a storm or two there.

Wednesday Severe (WOWT)

Showers and storms will continue in the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well. While widespread heavy rain is not likely, some isolated heavy downpours are very much in play.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

