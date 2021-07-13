Advertisement

Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha company and its owners pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to charges stemming from a 2015 railcar explosion that killed two workers.

Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, Steven Michael Braithwaite, president and owner of the business, and Adam Thomas Braithwaite, vice-president and co-owner, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy, violating worker safety standards resulting in death, and submitting false information to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that investigated the explosion, according to a news release. The OSHA investigation revealed the company blatantly ignored air quality warnings before the blast.

Employees Adrian LaPour and Dallas Foulk were killed in the 2015 blast, and a third employee was injured, according to a news release. The men did not have proper safety equipment.

“The defendants in this case ignored health and safety protocols and knowingly put their employees and the public at risk by disregarding federal regulations,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Today’s guilty pleas send a clear message that individuals who intentionally violate these laws will be held accountable.”

The Braithwaites will be sentenced Oct. 25.

