OPPD: Storm cleanup, repairs move to backyards, individual outages

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual outages and backyards after Saturday morning’s storm knocked out power to 190,000 customers.

Starting today, the number of crews that answered calls for mutual aid doubled from 55 to 111, “and they will hit the streets first thing this morning,” the utility said. Repairs and debris cleanup in some places are taking more than 10 hours, “a frustrating situation for customers.”

OPPD said 27,659 customers still do not have power as of 6:15 a.m., including 23,377 in Douglas County and 3,747 in Sarpy County. The utility said its goal was to have 99% restoration before Wednesday.

