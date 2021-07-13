Advertisement

Omaha’s Night Market series kicks off Friday at Turner Park

Omaha Night Market series 2021 returns Friday to Turner Park
Omaha Night Market series 2021 returns Friday to Turner Park(Omaha Night Market 2021)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Night Market in Omaha kicks off its 2021 series Friday.

Times and dates for each event are from 6 to 10 p.m. July 16 and 30, Aug. 13 and 27, and Sept. 10 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing.

The series, which is presented by the Omaha Farmers Market, “offers a vibrant atmosphere filled with Omaha’s trendy vendors, delicious food and drink, live entertainment and more,” according to a news release.

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Night Market in Omaha kicks off its 2021 series...
After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Night Market in Omaha kicks off its 2021 series Friday.(Omaha Night Market)

Live music will provide entertainment. More than 40 area vendors will offer upcycled and handmade goods, and nonprofits will host activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including wine and beer, the release stated.

“The Night Market has a very different ambiance compared to our traditional farmers markets,” said Vic Gutman, executive director of the Omaha Farmers Market. “Its nighttime hours and overall party feel make it a unique market experience.”

Each event is free and dog-friendly.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 6 News a photo of power pole that had fallen onto a tree during the storm early...
OPPD reports progress in restoring outages; two debris drop-off sites closed
Omaha Police respond to fatal crash off I-480
Historic storm destroyed Omaha’s oldest trees
Omaha area residents without power are losing patience and buying generators
Possible delayed trash collection in Omaha for one day, one week of emergency storm debris pickup

Latest News

A spokesperson for BNSF Railway says weather played a role in a train derailment near Bennet on...
BNSF says weather a factor in train derailment near Bennet
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
OPPD: Storm cleanup, repairs move to backyards, individual outages
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
OPPD update on Omaha storm cleanup
Owners of Omaha company plead guilty in 2015 deaths of 2 workers