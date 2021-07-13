Omaha’s Night Market series kicks off Friday at Turner Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Night Market in Omaha kicks off its 2021 series Friday.

Times and dates for each event are from 6 to 10 p.m. July 16 and 30, Aug. 13 and 27, and Sept. 10 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing.

The series, which is presented by the Omaha Farmers Market, “offers a vibrant atmosphere filled with Omaha’s trendy vendors, delicious food and drink, live entertainment and more,” according to a news release.

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Night Market in Omaha kicks off its 2021 series Friday. (Omaha Night Market)

Live music will provide entertainment. More than 40 area vendors will offer upcycled and handmade goods, and nonprofits will host activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including wine and beer, the release stated.

“The Night Market has a very different ambiance compared to our traditional farmers markets,” said Vic Gutman, executive director of the Omaha Farmers Market. “Its nighttime hours and overall party feel make it a unique market experience.”

Each event is free and dog-friendly.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.