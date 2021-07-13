Advertisement

Omaha Community Playhouse to pay performers, backstage crew

(Syracuse Stage)
By Ashly Richardson and Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its 97-year history, the Omaha Community Playhouse will pay performers and “full-run” backstage crew members.

Kate Broman, executive director of the playhouse, said as OCP neared its 100th anniversary, the time was right to “begin compensation to the talented performers and crew who bring this art to life.”

Broman says she hopes the move helps to attract more people to the playhouse.

“What I’ve really learned over the past few years it’s inclusive for the people who have the funds to get involved, have the time to get involved,” said Broman.

Effective immediately, performers and full-run crew members — staffers who work every performance of a given play — will receive set fees for productions in which they are participants. To qualify, they must be at least 19, the release states. The fees will vary from play to play but “will remain uniform among performers and crew members within a production.”

The playhouse will continue to pay members of the production team who already receive compensation, such as stage managers, guest directors and choreographers.

The desire to retain the talent pool and have OCP nationally recognized as “the leading organization for community-based theater and education” are among the reasons for the change, Broman said, thanking the community for its “generous support.”

“We will continue to seek funding dedicated to artist compensation to grow this program for future seasons as part of a new artist fund,” she said.

