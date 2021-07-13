Advertisement

New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

(KCRG)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Defense lawyers for a man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts say two new witnesses have come forward and identified a new suspect in the case.

Attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera say the witnesses came forward on May 26, after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense that two masked men framed him in Tibbetts’ slaying. In a motion seeking a new trial, they say both witnesses are unknown to each other but independently identified the same suspect, who they say bragged about his role in killing Tibbetts while blaming it on a Hispanic man.

A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office says prosecutors remain confident in Bahena Rivera’s guilt. He’s due to be sentenced Thursday.

