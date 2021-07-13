Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services posted information Monday for those in need following the weekend storms.

DHHS advised Monday afternoon that current SNAP recipients who lost power in the aftermath of Saturday’s windstorm to call the Economic Assistance hotline at 1-800-383-4278 to find out whether they qualified for replacement benefits.

If you are a SNAP recipient who lost power over the weekend, contact the Economic Assistance hotline at 800-383-4278 to see if you qualify for replacement benefits. pic.twitter.com/MWlRSG54hh — Nebraska DHHS (@NEDHHS) July 12, 2021

The matter caused some confusion earlier Monday as to who would be eligible for such benefits, with many commenting on social media that they had spent a lot of time trying to get through only to find out they did not qualify.

“We want to ensure you’re aware only current SNAP households may be eligible for these SNAP replacement benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria requirements,” DHHS tweeted Monday morning.

You may have seen a tweet about SNAP benefits for Omaha residents. We want to ensure you're aware only current SNAP households may be eligible for these SNAP replacement benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria requirements. @NebraskaMegan @TonyVargas. #NEleg — Nebraska DHHS (@NEDHHS) July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.