Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services posted information Monday for those in need following the weekend storms.

DHHS advised Monday afternoon that current SNAP recipients who lost power in the aftermath of Saturday’s windstorm to call the Economic Assistance hotline at 1-800-383-4278 to find out whether they qualified for replacement benefits.

The matter caused some confusion earlier Monday as to who would be eligible for such benefits, with many commenting on social media that they had spent a lot of time trying to get through only to find out they did not qualify.

“We want to ensure you’re aware only current SNAP households may be eligible for these SNAP replacement benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria requirements,” DHHS tweeted Monday morning.

Bennington Title IX lawsuit settled - 10 pm
Fontenelle fixing storm damage - 10 pm
