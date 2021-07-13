Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and storms likely Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started off with comfortable lows in the 50s and 60s, but temperatures heated back into the 80s quickly with humidity on the rise. Wildfire haze from Canada did keep highs slightly cooler than expected, with increasing afternoon clouds helping stall temperatures as well.

A few isolated showers and thundershowers remain possible through early evening, primarily north of I-80. The rest of us should stay dry through the evening under partly cloudy skies.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday (wowt)

Clouds increase again overnight, with lows just dropping into the lower-70s. A line of scattered storms could reach northeastern Nebraska after 4 or 5 AM, with the best chance for strong winds or isolated hail once again north of I-80.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, particularly early and late in the day. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are expected otherwise, with highs in the Metro near 90°.

Scattered strong storms are possible Wednesday (WOWT)

Additional scattered storms develop Wednesday night, before pushing south of the Metro Thursday morning. Clouds will clear later in the day Thursday, with cooler highs around 80°.

We’ll round out the workweek on a quiet and pleasant note, with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Similar temperatures take us into the weekend, with just an isolated chance for rain.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

