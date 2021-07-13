Former guard at Nebraska prison remembers stabbing by inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, a 74-year-old inmate died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

The news release didn’t catch much attention, but it stirred memories for a prison guard about a summer day in 1981 when an incident with the same inmate made headlines.

After 40 years, former corrections officer Jim Winner has no need to show his scars. His words are chilling enough as he recalls surviving an attack by inmate John Zalme.

“I remember he was punching me in a funny way,” Winner said. “He was punching me as if throwing overhand rights. I pushed him back, and that’s when I noticed the knife.

“I wasn’t just punched. I was stabbed four times.”

In June 1981, 6 News captured the ambulance rushing Winner to a Lincoln hospital where he and two other injured guards were treated and recovered.

“A lot of blood,” Winner said. “Eleven units of blood.”

A young veteran working in the prison for college money, Winner moved on, only to cross paths again with the inmate who almost killed him. As 6 News reported in 1997 — more than16 years after the stabbing — the former corrections officer and the inmate who stabbed him faced each other again, this time in an Oregon courtroom. Zalme had been transferred to that state, killed a cellmate there and faced the death penalty.

Winner and his wife, Mary Beth, were staying in an Oregon motel when, Winner said, Zalme’s two brothers knocked on the door.

“And Jim turned to me and said, ‘What do I say?’ And I said, ‘How about hello?” Mary Beth Winner said.

An opponent of the death penalty, Winner only testified about the inmate’s attack on him. Zalme got life instead and was transferred back to Nebraska.

“John Zalme was destined to die in prison,” Jim Winner said.

And Zalme did last week, just days after Mary Beth Winner posted the story about the stabbing of her husband 40 years ago.

“The guy who stabbed him and almost killed him is now dead,” Mary Beth Winner said. “We don’t know why yet, but 74 years old and he dies a week later? It’s really weird.”

The inmate who almost killed him has died, but Jim Winner said part of the story should live on.

“You know the radio is down, and I’m bleeding all over the place,” he said. “They were the guys that helped me — inmates. Inmates.”

The cause of Zalme’s death has not been released because of a grand jury investigation. 6 News asked the Nebraska Department of Corrections to show how corrections officers are trained to handle confrontation with inmates today, but our request was denied.

