Craigslist thieves use stolen van to steal packages in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The search is on tonight for suspects who stole a van and allegedly used it to commit more crimes.

The suspected thieves were captured on camera driving a stolen handicap equipped van that carried memories of its owner who recently passed away.

“From my heart, it meant a lot to me because it was one of the few things my mom was able to leave us,” said Marti Fink.

The Finks say the van and their pickup are both stolen after thieves broke into their Sarpy County apartment and took the keys.

“I don’t think we’ll be putting them up here anymore,” said Marti.

The van was recovered but many of Finks’s valuables and the handicap accessible equipment are missing. Now the case takes another turn.

The thieves didn’t just steal and strip it, along the way, they used it as a getaway vehicle for porch piracy. The stolen van and suspect were caught on a Ring camera just before a package is stolen off Amy Neary’s porch in Omaha.

“The package with my name was found in that stolen vehicle,” said Amy.

A Sarpy County Sheriff’s detective needs to identify the man in the van. That may help Amy get back her stolen deliveries and peace of mind.

“Him having the courage to do that, who knows what he’s going to do next. So we need to catch these people and hold them accountable for what they’re doing,” said Amy.

The Finks don’t know the suspects’ name but recognize his face.

“This is one of the guys that helped us move. He helped us move our refrigerator and twin beds to my daughter’s house,” said Steve and Marti Fink.

The Finks who posted a help wanted on Craigslist paid a woman and two men to move heavy items.

“They seemed to be nice people, they had no problem helping us. I had no idea they were scoping us out to rob us,” said Steve.

The Finks are over the road truckers and used Craigslist to find help after the 2019 flood destroyed their home and forced a move. So, they tried that route again only this time it may have lead the thieves to their door.

“It’s somebody else’s turn for bad luck. We’ve had enough,” said Steve.

The pickup has also been recovered and needs repair. The handicap van is being held in evidence because of the stolen packages found inside, most of them empty.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867.

