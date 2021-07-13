Advertisement

Council Bluffs plans second annual Youth Fishing Derby

Event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at Big Lake Park.
Event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at Big Lake Park.(City of Council Bluffs)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs announced Tuesday it is holding its second annual Youth Fishing Derby next month. The catch-and-release event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at Big Lake Park.

Daniel Bettmann, manager of recreation and events for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said in a news release that, because the 2020 derby had been such a “huge success,” the city doubled the event’s capacity and upgraded its prize structure.

“Fishing teaches kids perseverance, determination, and patience,” Bettmann said. “The Youth Fishing Derby is a great way for kids in our community to unplug and connect with nature.”

Registration is limited to 50 anglers in each of three age divisions — 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15 — and costs $5 per person. Registration ends Aug. 13 or when capacity is reached, the release states. Because they are younger than 16, the anglers are not required to have fishing licenses.

Participants will have one hour and 15 minutes to hook the perfect fish. The longest fish in each division wins.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 6 News a photo of power pole that had fallen onto a tree during the storm early...
OPPD reports progress in restoring outages; two debris drop-off sites closed
Omaha Police respond to fatal crash off I-480
Historic storm destroyed Omaha’s oldest trees
Omaha area residents without power are losing patience and buying generators
Possible delayed trash collection in Omaha for one day, one week of emergency storm debris pickup

Latest News

Animals continue to be rescued following the destructive weekend weather.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab busy after severe storm
Omaha Night Market series 2021 returns Friday to Turner Park
Omaha’s Night Market series kicks off Friday at Turner Park
A spokesperson for BNSF Railway says weather played a role in a train derailment near Bennet on...
BNSF says weather a factor in train derailment near Bennet
Omaha Public Power District said Tuesday that cleanup and repair crews are moving to individual...
OPPD: Storm cleanup, repairs move to backyards, individual outages