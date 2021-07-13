Council Bluffs plans second annual Youth Fishing Derby

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs announced Tuesday it is holding its second annual Youth Fishing Derby next month. The catch-and-release event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at Big Lake Park.

Daniel Bettmann, manager of recreation and events for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said in a news release that, because the 2020 derby had been such a “huge success,” the city doubled the event’s capacity and upgraded its prize structure.

“Fishing teaches kids perseverance, determination, and patience,” Bettmann said. “The Youth Fishing Derby is a great way for kids in our community to unplug and connect with nature.”

Registration is limited to 50 anglers in each of three age divisions — 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15 — and costs $5 per person. Registration ends Aug. 13 or when capacity is reached, the release states. Because they are younger than 16, the anglers are not required to have fishing licenses.

Participants will have one hour and 15 minutes to hook the perfect fish. The longest fish in each division wins.

