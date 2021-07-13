BNSF says weather a factor in train derailment near Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) - A spokesperson for BNSF Railway says weather played a role in a train derailment near Bennet on June 25.

The spokesperson said the weather “certainly” played a role in the 10 car derailment southeast of Lincoln. The Lincoln area saw heavy rain during the days prior, with 10/11 estimating the Bennet area saw three inches of rain the 48 hours before the derailment.

“The weather was certainly a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing. BNSF takes the full time needed to investigate all aspects, including the condition of the track, equipment and the handling of the train, so we can learn what happened and why and work to prevent it from happening in the future,” Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager for BNSF said.

The train was hauling coal along recently re-activated tracks. The tracks, which were dormant for 17 years, were re-activated in January as a partnership between Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Omaha Public Power District.

The train route is scheduled for one round trip, to and from Nebraska City, six days a week. According to previous info about the route, the train hauling coal is about one-and-a-half miles long.

Traffic was blocked in the area briefly following the derailment, and there were no reported injuries.

