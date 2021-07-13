Bennington families settle Title IX lawsuit with school district

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First Bennington families spoke. Then, they sued, and Monday night, they settled

a Title IX lawsuit against the school district over unequal treatment between boys and girls athletes that was filed in January in federal court.

The three families maintained from the beginning, the suit was never about money. Each are parents of female basketball players or softball players a Bennington High School.

The point of their lawsuit was to level a seemingly lopsided playing field for boys and girls athletics and they have plenty of support from other district families, like Jeremy Dick for example.

“Most importantly I hope there’s accountability with this,” said Dick Monday night at the Bennington School Board meeting.

Dick and his family have lived in Bennington for thirteen years and agrees with the language in the lawsuit, which accuses the school district of discriminating against female athletes in several areas including funding, equipment, facilities, and scheduling to name a few.

“It’s always just kind of been that’s the way things are. The girls would go to weights and conditioning early in the summer while the boys would go at a later date and get to sleep in,” Dick explained.

But things won’t be that way much longer..

A unanimous vote by the school board Monday night to settle the suit, means it’ll go to the courts for signature and ultimately give the green light on several facility upgrades and changes to the athletic programs.

Derek Aldridge, the district’s General Council spoke during the meeting and said the agreement to move forward with settlement reaffirmed the district’s “commitment to maintaining equal athletic opportunities.”

That commitment, will addresses team uniforms, game and facility practice times, access to publicity, a new electronic scoreboard, expanded spectator seating for girls softball and more.

Dr. Terry Haack, the Bennington Superintendent also spoke to Six News after the vote and said “We are always looking at equitable opportunities for male and females, but this brought to light some of those things that may have been overlooked. The district is very fortunate to have the wherewithal to make sure those things are in place for our athletes down the road.”

Dr. Haack also said academics and athletic are constantly evaluated while acknowledging there is always room for improvement.

Jeremy Dick said he was pleased with the decision and looks forward to seeing lasting changes for the district, but still felt like the district’s hand was forced.

He believed many of the scheduling changes and other concessions from the lawsuit could’ve and should’ve been made long ago when the issues were first brought to light. He also said many of the changes aren’t costly, further proving that the settlement was done begrudgingly.

Still, it’s a win in his book and he hopes the lawsuit sets a precedent for other districts to reevaluate their own athletic departments to ensure girls and boys sports are equal and fair, while being a wake up call for Bennington.

