Bellevue hotel housing neighbors without power following weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While people in the Omaha metro enter a fourth night without power, a Bellevue hotel is stepping up to help the community.

The Courtyard Marriott Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue is offering an emergency rate for those who are still waiting for their electricity to come back on.

“We have hot water, TV, 24-hour pool and spa, air conditioning, so this is, I mean, we couldn’t pass it up because I don’t know when we’re going to get it back,” says David Bancerowski, a Bellevue resident who is staying at the hotel with his wife.

“It’s $85 plus the taxes and then we waive the pet fee, and it’s for any room type, so it could be a king room or double queen room, just depending on what we have available,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Jenny Estell.

The hotel lost power after the storms early Saturday morning, but it was restored later that day. That’s when they implemented the emergency rate.

The usual rate for a night at the Courtyard by Marriott in Bellevue ranges from about $120 to $130.

“The phones went nuts, the Facebook posts have been shared like crazy so, yeah we sold out quickly,” Estell says.

Good evening, all! With plenty of people still without power, we wanted to activate our emergency situation rate. $85... Posted by Courtyard by Marriott Omaha Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021

All 131 rooms have been filled since Saturday night - filled with those who don’t know when to expect to be back in their own homes.

“It could be anywhere between midnight today and sometime Friday,” Bancerowsi says. “Everybody’s been helpful so far, like I said they’re doing a really good job with everybody cause you see people unpacking like 20 different bags that are staying here with almost everything they could scrounge from their house.”

The packed house means more work for Estell and her staff, many of them now helping clean rooms for those who are coming in. However, she says it’s worth it.

“The Bellevue, Papillion, and surrounding areas is a tight-knit community it seems and, you know, they come here, have events here, send their families here when they’re in from out of town and it’s just great to be able to do something back for them to show them we do appreciate them, we understand that its a rough road out there for everyone so its a great feeling to know that we can make them comfortable,” Estell tells 6 News.

Estell also says the Bellevue location is franchised and managed by Kinseth Hospitality, which is likely why you won’t see other local Courtyard by Marriott hotels hosting people at the lower rate.

The hotel also offered the emergency rate back in 2019 during the floods, hosting hundreds of families who were impacted.

