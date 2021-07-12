Advertisement

Virtual career fair in Omaha on July 14

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A hiring fair aimed at promoting diversity is heading to Omaha.

DiversityX is hosting the Omaha Virtual Diversity Career Fair on Wednesday, July 14 starting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its purpose is to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA community, and people with different abilities.

The event is free and there will be employers from Google, Walgreens, Verizon, Comcast, Target, MetLife, and more.

