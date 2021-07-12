Vietnam vet’s lucky coin returned in Omaha in heartfelt ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 100 years, the Omaha National Cemetery will be the final resting place for as many as 112,000 veterans.

Pat Peterson, a proud Marine who served in Vietnam, died at the age of 70. That was two and a half years ago.

The family has been waiting for a spot at the National Cemetery and the COVID pandemic delayed it from taking place sooner. This tribute also carries the symbolism of a simple coin.

Pat Paterson found it during the war. He felt it gave him luck since it had the year he graduated from Holy Name in Omaha.

Years later when he ran into someone in the military being deployed, he gave it to them with one stipulation. Come home alive and return it, in person.

In 2019, Air Force veteran Dave Schoenagel brought it home. He was the seventh military member to do.

Days ago, Green Beret Paul Watson, number eight with the coin, returned home from Afghanistan. He handed it over to Pat Peterson’s longtime partner Teresa Burks this morning for safekeeping.

“It means the world to me. Every time Pat got the coin back, his most biggest wish that he never had to give it away again. I hope the same, that I don’t have to do it again,” said Teresa.

Pat Peterson had a lot of family and friends at today’s service. After all, he had nine brothers and sisters.

