Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the week!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door you’ll encounter low dew points and temps in the upper 50s! Quite a nice morning with abundant sunshine expected to turn it into wonderful afternoon. Great to hear since we have a lot of clean up yet to do and crews continue to restore power across the area. If you are without power, we thankfully have some comfortable weather today allowing you to have the windows open through the house.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Dew Point
Dew Point(WOWT)

We’ll heat up a bit more Tuesday with highs in the 90s likely. There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower or isolated storm Tuesday afternoon and early evening but I don’t expect there to be too much to worry about.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A little better chance of showers and storms enters the forecast Wednesday afternoon and lingers into the evening. There is a low threat of severe weather with this round but the worst of it will likely be north and east of the metro.

Wednesday Severe
Wednesday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes, cars destroyed by overnight storms in Omaha
OPPD: 62,000 customers still without power nearly 24 hours after storm
Storm debris drop-off sites around the Omaha-metro
The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
Possible delayed trash collection in Omaha for one day, one week of emergency storm debris pickup

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant end to the weekend
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant end to the weekend
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun