Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door you’ll encounter low dew points and temps in the upper 50s! Quite a nice morning with abundant sunshine expected to turn it into wonderful afternoon. Great to hear since we have a lot of clean up yet to do and crews continue to restore power across the area. If you are without power, we thankfully have some comfortable weather today allowing you to have the windows open through the house.

We’ll heat up a bit more Tuesday with highs in the 90s likely. There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower or isolated storm Tuesday afternoon and early evening but I don’t expect there to be too much to worry about.

A little better chance of showers and storms enters the forecast Wednesday afternoon and lingers into the evening. There is a low threat of severe weather with this round but the worst of it will likely be north and east of the metro.

