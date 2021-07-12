Police looking for suspect after shooting in southeast Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a man who fled with a woman after a shooting was reported in southeast Omaha.

Officers are looking for a man they described as white, about 20-30 years old with a black beard, traveling in a white Ford F-250 truck that appeared to be hauling material. They said he had a woman with him.

The man fled from the scene of a shooting at about 3:25 p.m. Monday in a home near 56th Street and Orchard Avenue, police said.

At least one person was shot, according to OPD Lt. Jennifer Russell. The victim was transported as Code 3 to Bergan Mercy Hospital.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.