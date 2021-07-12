Over 200,000 gallons of sewage spill into Cole Creek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to power-feed damage caused by the thunderstorm in Omaha on Saturday morning, about 214,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Cole Creek.

City inspectors found the overflow Monday morning at Ames Avenue, near Benson Park Drive. Cole Creek drains to Little Papio Creek, about 3 miles downstream. The power outage affected an overflow diversion gate at 61st Avenue and Taylor Street, according to a news release Monday from Omaha Public Works.

Omaha Public Power District officials were working to restore power to the gate and they expect the overflow to end Monday afternoon.

Officials warn residents not to wade, swim or have “other primary contact” with Cole Creek to the confluence at Little Papio Creek, near 77th Avenue and Cass Street.

The impact of the discharge is under investigation. The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.