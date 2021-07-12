OPPD reports progress overnight in restoring outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District is reporting progress overnight with getting service restored to customers after Saturday morning’s storm. At the height of the storm, nearly 190,000 customers were without power.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 33,631 customers in Douglas County still were without power, and 5,658 in Sarpy County. That’s 39,289 households. The goal was to reach 85% power by now, which is 33,395 customers. OPPD reports it aims to have 95% restored by noon Monday.

