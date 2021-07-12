Omaha Police respond to fatal crash off I-480

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash at I-480 North and Martha Street in Omaha.

At 10:07 p.m. Sunday, Omaha Police responded to a personal injury crash that involved a Chevy Silverado pickup that had been traveling northbound in I-480 when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled, according to an Omaha Police news release.

The first officer at the scene attempted CPR on the driver, Michael Childers, 73, of Forth Calhoun, who was pronounced dead by Omaha Fire Department medics. The passenger, 69, was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. Neither alcohol nor excessive speed appeared to have contributed to the crash, OPD said.

The crash is under investigation.

