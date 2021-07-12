Monday July 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County encouraging parents to vaccinate kids before school starts

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

There were no updates provided over the weekend.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County pop-up clinics

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19 ahead of the school year. DCHD has several vaccination clinics planned for this week at various locations around Omaha.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney St.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bryan Middle Boys/Girls Club, located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

Thursday

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ambassador Worship Center, located at 5417 N. 103rd St.

From 3:30-5:30 p.m. at South Omaha Boys/Girls Club, located at 5051 S. 22nd St.

Friday

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 111S. 41st St.

From 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Millard Central Boys/Girls Club, located at 12801 L St.

Saturday

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys/Girls Club & Henry Doorly Zoo job fair, located at 2610 Hamilton St.

From 9 a.m.-noon at the Eagles Nest Worship Center, located at 5575 Sorensen Parkway

From 10 a.m.-noon at the Daisy Beauty Salon, located at 3302 Q St.

Make some time this week to come see us! Help protect your children for their return to school. Or get a vaccine yourself if you're still in need. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Douglas County cases update

DCHD on Monday reported it had confirmed 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 72,480 positive cases and increasing the seven-day rolling average to 25.

The local death toll stands at 734. The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

DCHD also reported Monday that local hospitals were 75% full, with 369 beds available; and ICU beds are 64% full with 124 beds available. Of those patients, 27 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 of them in ICUs, and four on ventilators. There is an additional patient being monitored for signs of COVID-19.

54.3% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. 12,027 residents ages 12-15... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents — including youth ages 12 and older — are offered walk-in or by appointment at the following locations for a short while longer:

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 5710 S. 144th St. near 144th Street and Millard Avenue, will offer doses through July 18.

Around Omaha

DOWNTOWN CLINIC: TotalWellness Health and the Metropolitan Community Church, located at 819 S. 22nd St., are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.