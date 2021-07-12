Advertisement

Long lines at debris drop-off sites as Omaha residents cleanup from weekend storm

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the aftermath of a massive weekend storm, people are lining up for blocks on end waiting to dump debris at a handful of drop-off sites across Omaha.

“I had at least six large limbs fall into our yard at it took me all day yesterday and today,” said Marlene Wiese, who was also dropping off branches Sunday. “We went to one and it was like a two-hour wait and then we came to this one at was a 40 to 50-minute wait.”

“My mom had to limbs go straight through her roof and two large branches, so we’ve been picking up all day,” said Garrett Graeve, who was dropping off debris at the 93rd and Center Streets location. “It’s just been a Herculean effort you can see all the non-stop cars backed up all the way to 90th St. It’s just been a huge effort on everyone’s part.”

The majority of people who spoke with 6 News said they would be making more than one trip to drop off what they were cleaning up from their yards and others.

“We did five loads today, said Shawn Graeve. “This is our fifth trip to the dumpsite. Three of them were helping friends and neighbors, older people who couldn’t get the job done.”

Neighbors helping out one another and children giving their parents a hand, as well.

“It’s good. It’s pretty fun,” said 13-year-old Landon Williford. “We’ve been cutting down logs and like sticks.”

His mom, Rebecca Williford, noting many of those “logs” landed on the family vehicle.

“We had a big tree come down our car and damage the hood and it was pretty awful to get it all cut apart and bring it down here,” said Williford.

For more information on debris drop-off locations and hours of operation click here.

