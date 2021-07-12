Advertisement

Jim Furyk wins 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship at Omaha Country Club

Jim Furyk poses with trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in...
Jim Furyk poses with trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)(Jeff Haynes | USGA Museum)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Furyk came into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship with a four-shot lead, but his second and third holes resulted in that lead shrinking.

For the next 11 holes, he shot -2.

He got back up to -7 overall and secured the win.

Overall, he scored 72, 64, 66, and 67 for a total of 273.

Furyk is just the eighth golfer to win a U.S. Open and a U.S. Senior Open.

He joins a list that includes names like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

“I worked really hard on my game this year. I still feel like I’ve got some stuff I need to work on, but to see the fruits of that labor is very satisfying. To play the last 15 holes that well under the conditions was really exciting and gratifying,” Furyk said.

With the win, Furyk earned $720,000.

