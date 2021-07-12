Advertisement

Former football player says KU ignored harassment complaints

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A former University of Kansas football player says the university offered him more than $50,000 in benefits if he left the program and stayed quiet about the harassment he experienced from four players on the team.

Caperton Humphrey told the Kansas City Star that he received little help from school officials after he reported the harassment. Humphrey, who played at Kansas in 2017 and 2018, said the feud he had with several teammates culminated in a confrontation between Humphrey and the other players in his apartment when the players threatened him and his family.

Current university officials declined to comment and former coach Les Miles didn’t respond to questions about what happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes, cars destroyed by overnight storms in Omaha
OPPD: 62,000 customers still without power nearly 24 hours after storm
Storm debris drop-off sites around the Omaha-metro
Possible delayed trash collection in Omaha for one day, one week of emergency storm debris pickup
The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro

Latest News

Kansas authorities investigate homicide after human remains identified
Debris piles getting big at collection sites around Omaha
Drew Blahnik, 33.
Trial set to start this week in 2018 Cedar Rapids killing
Records: Iowa troopers going to border at ‘no cost to Texas’