Extension cords helping connect Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Never before have so many OPPD customers lost power in one storm. In many cases, the tree and debris clean-up has brought neighbors closer together.

One neighborhood near 90th and Pacific is more connected than you may think.

“We were the ones who kind of started it,” said Edward Manning. “At least in this neighborhood.”

This has been Edward Manning’s home since 1970. With no power, his gas grill and patio have become the kitchen and dining room.

“Every time there’s a certain type of storm, we lose power on this side of the street,” said Ed Manning. “We’re borrowing it from the neighbor.”

By borrowing it, he means an extension cord is draped through his front window. The other end is plugged into his neighbor’s outlet across the street with the homeowner’s permission, of course.

“We’re keeping our deep freeze going and I’m using a CPAP machine at night. It’s great.”

The CPAP machine helps with breathing while he sleeps.

“I’ve been here about 14 years.”

Andy Miller lives on the side of the street with power. He, too, is sharing.

“We had a house fire three years ago and they helped us,” said Andy Miller from his driveway. “They’ve been borrowing for a day and a half now to charges cellphones and their freezer.”

Electricity is just a given until it’s gone.

“He keeps trying to pay me,” said Andy Miller about his neighbor borrowing power. “It’s up to beer and steaks. I say, ‘No.’ This is what we should be doing from a society perspective.”

It’s a Westside neighborhood more connected than we recognize.

