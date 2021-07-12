Douglas County Sheriff’s office hiring deputies, with emphasis on diversity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, criticized for its previous class that comprised white men, is hiring again. But this time, according to a news release, it’s making an effort to attract candidates who “reflect the cultural diversity of the community it serves.”

On June 1, Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 6 News 6 the office “had a new plan in place” to attract more women and minority candidates. He also said the agency planned to do more outreach to minority communities.

The selection process begins with physicals, medical assessments, written tests, polygraphs, interviews, background checks, drug screenings, according to the release. Duties will include accident and criminal investigations and responding to 911 calls.

Requirements include: The candidate must be at least 21, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and the legal ability to carry firearms before beginning the program, according to the release.

Salaries range from $52,748-$77,334, plus benefits, the release stated.

Registration forms are available online, at the office of Morrow and Associates at 16707 Q St., Suite A, by calling (402) 330-1019, or by emailing info@morrowhr.com from Monday until July 30. A $50 non-refundable fee also is required when registering, the release stated. Exam dates are Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

