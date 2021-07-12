David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returns Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a cool morning across the metro as temperatures dipped into the upper 50s, more e than 10 degrees below average for the middle of July. Sunny skies this afternoon helped to warm us into the 80s, but even those temperatures are below average. Low humidity is also helping to make it feel very comfortable for much of the area. Temperatures will hang in the low 80s for most of the evening, dropping back into the 70s after sunset. We’ll cool off nicely again tonight, with lows falling off into the lower 60s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but we will heat up a little quicker, expect mid-80s by the lunch hour. A few clouds will filter in during the afternoon, but temperatures should still climb to around 90. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Higher humidity will arrive as well, pushing the heat index into the 93-95 degree range.

Our next rain chances arrive as early as Wednesday morning, with a few showers or storms drifting in from the west. Morning rain should fade away allowing us to warm into the upper 80s. A few more storms may redevelop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. A few stronger storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Following the rain, temperatures will cool back into the middle 80s for Thursday right on into the upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

