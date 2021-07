OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Monday morning.

They reported smoke and flames when arriving at a home near North 18th and Camden Ave. No injuries were reported and the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.