Anamosa State prison reports assault on officer

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (WOWT) - A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary at approximately 2:27 p.m. on Friday.

While an officer was supervising inmates, one inmate began assaulting the officer with closed-fist strikes. The officer used pepper spray and defensive techniques. When additional staff arrived, the aggressive inmate complied with directives in being restrained.

The officer was initially examined by facility medical staff and was sent to the local hospital as a precaution. The officer has been released and has returned to work. The inmate was found to have not suffered any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

