Storm clean up delays Omaha-metro events, openings; others stay closed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tree debris and power outages forced some events and attractions around the Omaha-metro to delay opening Saturday for a few hours, while others said they would remain closed through the weekend.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Saturday morning it would open a few hours late.
Officials at Fontenelle Forest said Saturday that all trails were closed following the storm and would remain closed on Sunday. The Nature Center, Neale Woods, and TreeRush Adventures will be closed as well.
The Santa Lucia Festival was set to continue for the weekend starting at noon Saturday.
Omaha Public Library announced seven locations would remain closed Saturday because of power outages: Benson, Florence, Millard, Sorensen, South Omaha, Washington, and Willa Cather.
The U.S. Senior Open was delayed because of storm damage on the golf course. The range opened at 8:30 a.m., and the first tee time is at 10:15 a.m.
