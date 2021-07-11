Storm clean up delays Omaha-metro events, openings; others stay closed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tree debris and power outages forced some events and attractions around the Omaha-metro to delay opening Saturday for a few hours, while others said they would remain closed through the weekend.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Saturday morning it would open a few hours late.

“Shrew” you know: Due to a power outage, the Zoo will not open until noon today. We hope this pic of our elephant shrew in the Lied Jungle will hold you over under we see you next! Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Heads up! The Zoo will open at noon as planned, but please know: some services and exhibits may be limited as we are... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Officials at Fontenelle Forest said Saturday that all trails were closed following the storm and would remain closed on Sunday. The Nature Center, Neale Woods, and TreeRush Adventures will be closed as well.

CLOSED SUNDAY: Fontenelle Forest (including the Nature Center) and Neale Woods will be closed Sunday. All trails on all... Posted by Fontenelle Forest on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The Santa Lucia Festival was set to continue for the weekend starting at noon Saturday.

We had some cleanup to do this morning, but the festival site is now looking as beautiful as ever! We open at noon today! See you soon for lunch!! 🍝 🇮🇹 👊🏻 Posted by Santa Lucia Festival Omaha, NE on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Omaha Public Library announced seven locations would remain closed Saturday because of power outages: Benson, Florence, Millard, Sorensen, South Omaha, Washington, and Willa Cather.

Several OPL locations will be CLOSED today, July 10, due to power outages: Abrahams, Benson, Florence, Millard,... Posted by Omaha Public Library on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The U.S. Senior Open was delayed because of storm damage on the golf course. The range opened at 8:30 a.m., and the first tee time is at 10:15 a.m.

The start of Round 3 play at the #USSeniorOpen is currently in a delay due to significant storm damage overnight.



Tee times and broadcast schedule will be updated when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/08xvejIt37 — USGA (@USGA) July 10, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the damage at Omaha Country Club after last night’s storms. Again, if you missed it.. first tee times pushed back to 10:15. Our weather chief @RustyLord says more rain chances could impact play this afternoon. https://t.co/Vat41pNPpQ — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) July 10, 2021

