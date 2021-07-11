Ralston storefront gives free clothes & confidence to foster children, families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon marked the ribbon-cutting event for Ralston’s newest storefront, which offers free clothing to children and families who are part of the foster care system.

Foster Love was an idea sparked by Amber Richardson more than a decade ago. The store takes new, or like new, clothing and shoes and makes them available to kids and families who are involved with the system and need the resources.

Richardson tells 6 News the idea came to her after she welcomed her first foster child into her home years ago.

“He came to my front door with nothing but a garbage bag and ill-fitting clothes. The only toys he had were plastic Easter eggs,” she says.

At the time, he was just 14 months old, and Richardson was already the fourth home he was in.

“Over the years as we’ve been involved in the foster care community, his story is not uncommon and it happens to a lot of kids and it happens every day that kids come with just the clothes on their back and some of them don’t have anything,” she says.

As a foster parent, Richardson understands how difficult it can be for families to provide clothing and other necessary items to children who may come into their homes for weeks, months, or even years.

Having this resource for the foster care community is valuable, she says. To donate, or for more information on future events, you can visit the Foster Love website.

