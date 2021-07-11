Possible delayed trash collection in Omaha for one day, one week of emergency storm debris pickup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha released more updates about the cleanup from the weekend storms.

The emergency collection will get the storm debris with the usual trash and recycle starting Monday, July 12 for one week. Officials say prepaid stickers aren’t required for the week and the debris can be in the brown yard waste bags or in the trash carts on a typical collection day.

FCC Environmental will be working Monday - Saturday to continue the cleanup. They say the bigger tree limbs are only accepted at the drop-off sites.

According to the release, “larger tree debris can be bundled with rope or twine and placed at the curb next to the cart. Branches and limbs that are four feet in length or less, branches six inches in diameter or less, with a weight of approximately 40 pounds or less will be collected.”

City officials also advised residents on reporting trees blocking streets. They say to report the trees by calling the Mayor’s Hotline at 402-444-5555, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

There were also updates of some city pools and public libraries continuing to be closed because of outages and tree damage restricting access to some city parks. They say cleanup is underway.

