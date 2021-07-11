Advertisement

OPPD: 85,000 customers still without power 16 hours after storm

More than 100,000 customers restored throughout the day Saturday
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Still dealing with the outcome of the overnight storms, OPPD and NPPD gave updates on power outages around the Omaha-metro.

In the follow-up news release after its 4 p.m. press conference, OPPD reported about 85,000 customers were still without power. That was down from more than 189,000 who had experienced power outages overnight and into the morning. Officials said large trees and limbs in the way of power lines were causing the biggest problems for crews.

Watch Saturday’s Press Conference:

NPPD officials report restored power in Lexington, Oakland, Norfolk, Aurora, Geneva, Plattsmouth, McCook, Meadow Grove, and Tilden. They also report about 111 customers out of power in Kearney and about 550 customers in Plattsmouth.

Starting at 8,800 customers without power Saturday morning, that number went down to 757 around 3:30 p.m. Officials say there will be an update on Kearney and Plattsmouth Sunday.

“Interstate 80 was opened up earlier this afternoon, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, and Highway 14 is now open. Transmission crews also patrolled county roads between Grand Island and McCool Junction removed any transmission line on those roadways to make them safe and passable. Restoration work on the Grand Island to McCool 345 kilovolt transmission line will begin on Monday. NPPD’s Doniphan Control Center was able to reroute the electric load when line’s 84 structures collapsed during the storm Friday night due to high winds.”

NPPD's storm outages update #2 news release

UPDATE: We started early this morning with approximately 8,000 customers across the state without power. We are...

Posted by Nebraska Public Power District on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Officials from Douglas County Health have tips for people on preserving refrigerated items if they are still without power.

“If the power in your home is out for less than two hours, then the food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Keep the doors to your appliances closed as much as possible while the power is out to preserve the cold.”

  • A full freezer will safely hold food for 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will safely hold food for up to 24 hours.
  • Pack items from the refrigerated section, like milk, meat, fish, eggs, and spoilable leftovers, into a cooler filled with ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers work fine for this.
  • Use a digital quick-response thermometer to check the temperature of your food before you cook or eat it. Dispose of any food with a temperature of more than 40°F.

Other tips they mention are looking for freezer space in a store, church, school, or a commercial freezer. Also asking friends to share freezer space if they have power.

Another tip they mention is using dry ice. According to the release, “25 lbs of dry ice will keep a 10-cubic-foot freezer below freezing for three to four days.”

They do advise being cautious when using dry ice since it freezes anything it touches. Further in the release they say, “thawed foods that are still ‘refrigerator cold’ or have ice crystals usually can be eaten or refrozen.”

“To be absolutely sure you are safe, the best practice is when in doubt, throw it out,” Dr. Huse said. “Discard any food that has been at room temperature for two or more hours, and any food that has an unusual smell, look or feel.”

Officials at Fontenelle Forest say all trails are closed they will be closed on Sunday. The Nature Center, Neale Woods, and TreeRush Adventures will be closed as well.

CLOSED SUNDAY: Fontenelle Forest (including the Nature Center) and Neale Woods will be closed Sunday. All trails on all...

Posted by Fontenelle Forest on Saturday, July 10, 2021

A woman staying at the Aloft hotel near 180th and Burk says they had to leave the property because too much water was coming into the building after last night’s storm causing damage to the roof.

Digital Producer Taleisha Newbill contributed to this story.

