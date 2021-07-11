OPPD: 63,000 customers still without power nearly 24 hours after storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Still dealing with the outcome of the overnight storms, OPPD and NPPD gave updates Saturday on power outages around the Omaha-metro.

In an online update Sunday morning, officials say about 63,000 customers still don’t have power and over 120,000 customers had their power restored.

More than 500 line personnel are working on remaining outages, numbering 63,000 - https://t.co/xEXdXlwfP2 — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 11, 2021

We are not letting up on restoration efforts. There are currently 178 crews consisting of 539 personnel working to restore power. Today, crews are encountering areas w/ dense vegetation tangled in our power lines. We must remove vegetation before restoration work can continue. pic.twitter.com/AfNTBeJHQy — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 11, 2021

In an online update at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Omaha Public Power District said 62,000 customers were still without power and that some crews would continue working nonstop until all power was restored.

“To continue working safely, a number of our crews will be signing off to get some sleep tonight, as we add more help from surrounding utility partners,” the OPPD website update states. “They will continue to work overnight, with freshly rested crews joining back in the restoration work (Sunday).”

OPPD has restored power to two-thirds of customers impacted by overnight storms. Work will continue 24-7 until all are back online. https://t.co/TzokFlMAUG — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 11, 2021

In the news release sent out after its 4 p.m. press conference, OPPD reported about 85,000 customers were without power. That was down from more than 189,000 who had experienced power outages overnight and into the morning.

Officials said large trees and limbs in the way of power lines were causing the biggest problems for crews.

Approximately 85,000 customers remain without power as OPPD's restoration work continues- https://t.co/TzokFlMAUG — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 11, 2021

One woman says in the middle of the night, residents were asked to pack up, leave, and find another place to stay because of the damage.

Public Works say traffic lights may not be functional still and to treat all intersections at four-way stops.

Watch Saturday’s OPPD press conference

Elsewhere in Nebraska

NPPD officials report restored power in Lexington, Oakland, Norfolk, Aurora, Geneva, Plattsmouth, McCook, Meadow Grove, and Tilden. They also report about 111 customers out of power in Kearney and about 550 customers in Plattsmouth.

Starting at 8,800 customers without power Saturday morning, that number went down to 757 around 3:30 p.m. Officials say there will be an update on Kearney and Plattsmouth Sunday.

“Interstate 80 was opened up earlier this afternoon, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, and Highway 14 is now open. Transmission crews also patrolled county roads between Grand Island and McCool Junction removed any transmission line on those roadways to make them safe and passable. Restoration work on the Grand Island to McCool 345 kilovolt transmission line will begin on Monday. NPPD’s Doniphan Control Center was able to reroute the electric load when line’s 84 structures collapsed during the storm Friday night due to high winds.”

UPDATE: We started early this morning with approximately 8,000 customers across the state without power. We are... Posted by Nebraska Public Power District on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Submit your photos & videos

—

Digital Producer Taleisha Newbill contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.