Omaha residents still assessing damage, cleaning up after weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The aftermath of Saturday morning’s storm is still being felt by thousands across the metro as many go without power or continue to assess damage done to their homes.

One couple in south Omaha showed 6 News the garage behind their home after it was crushed by a 95-year-old Hackberry tree in their yard.

The home’s owner, Joe Ziskovsky, tells 6 News the moment it happened in the middle of the night Saturday.

“I thought it was hail thumping on the skylight and the next thing I knew I had water and glass and tree limbs dumped on my head,” he says.

“I got cleaned up and we took everyone downstairs and started looking to see what else was damaged and that’s when we found out our one bedroom had holes in the roof, we had a limb stuck through that, we lost two windows on the main floor that the tree limbs came through, so it was just kind of a shock moment more than anything.”

Joe and his wife, Emily, were still cleaning up their home and yard on Sunday afternoon.

They said it wasn’t until later in the morning on Saturday after the storms passed that they realized how much more damage there was.

That’s also when they realized it was nearly the entire tree that the 96mph winds managed to snap in half.

“Not just a limb off of it, the whole tree that got snapped off by a wind gust, and it was mind-boggling to think of how strong the wind must have been blowing you know Friday night, Saturday morning when it hit.”

Thankfully, the couple’s roofing company was able to put temporary patches in the roof and cover the windows before the second round of rain and storms blew through the metro Saturday afternoon.

But in their garage, Joe and Emily are praying their beloved Harley Davidson motorcycles make it out unscathed.

“Hopefully we can just get them dusted off and out of there and be ready to start riding again,” Joe says.

At the end of the day, however, Joe and Emily are choosing to look at the bright side and remain thankful that it wasn’t worse.

“Everything here can be repaired, everything can be replaced my wife and I and our two dogs no one got hurt, no one was injured so we can just keep going on and working day by day and get it put back together so we can live comfortably again.”

