Officer on leave after punching suspect in face during arrest at NY Walmart

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSTM) - A New York police officer is on administrative leave after punching a female suspect, who tried to bite him, during her arrest at Walmart. An investigation regarding use of force is underway.

Surveillance video recorded just before 5 p.m. July 4 shows a group of people inside a Walmart in East Syracuse, New York. DeWitt Police say five to six people were fighting when 22-year-old Tajenik Byrd pulled pepper spray from her purse and sprayed multiple people, including children.

Police say the video also shows 26-year-old Tyreana Edmonds arguing with store employees and striking them in the face.

When Officers Rory Spain and Corey Buyck arrived on scene, a man directed them to the fight. Spain tried to handcuff Edmonds, who argued but initially did not resist. Then, Buyck tried to take Bird into custody. Police say she resisted, knocking the officer’s body camera off.

Walmart surveillance video shows Buyck and Bird struggle. She falls to the ground as he tries to handcuff her. Police say Buyck placed weight on her hips and legs, not applying pressure to her back, stomach or neck.

As the officers lead the suspects out of the store, cell phone video from a bystander shows Edmonds trying to bite Spain’s arm. He then strikes her in the face.

Following the incident, Spain, who has been on the force since 2018, was placed on administrative leave. He will remain on leave until a use of force investigation is complete.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with the department policy and the law will not be made until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete,” said Lt. Jerry Pace, DeWitt police spokesman, in a Facebook video posted Thursday.

Edmonds faces multiple charges, including attempted assault and resisting arrest. Byrd is charged with child endangerment, assault and resisting arrest. Both were released on appearance tickets.

