Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant end to the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little warm this afternoon but lower humidity making for a rather pleasant evening for much of the area. Temperatures actually coming in a touch below average for July, with just a few clouds drifting by at times. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to quickly cool in the 70s and 60s after sunset. By morning, temperatures will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s for most of us, lows around 58 in the metro.

Temperatures will be on the climb over the next few days, warming into the 80s on Monday, and into the low 90s by Tuesday. Conditions will be dry both days, but humidity may creep upwards a bit by Tuesday. We’ll stay warm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, but we’ll also see an increase in storm chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible beginning Wednesday evening, with storms potentially lingering through the day Thursday.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
Storm debris drop-off sites around the Omaha-metro
OPPD: 62,000 customers still without power nearly 24 hours after storm
Homes, cars destroyed by overnight storms in Omaha
Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant end to the weekend
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun
Morning storm report
Morning storm report
Saturday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Quiet morning but more scattered storms are likely this afternoon.