David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant end to the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little warm this afternoon but lower humidity making for a rather pleasant evening for much of the area. Temperatures actually coming in a touch below average for July, with just a few clouds drifting by at times. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to quickly cool in the 70s and 60s after sunset. By morning, temperatures will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s for most of us, lows around 58 in the metro.

Temperatures will be on the climb over the next few days, warming into the 80s on Monday, and into the low 90s by Tuesday. Conditions will be dry both days, but humidity may creep upwards a bit by Tuesday. We’ll stay warm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, but we’ll also see an increase in storm chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible beginning Wednesday evening, with storms potentially lingering through the day Thursday.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

