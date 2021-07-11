Crews put out multiple fires in Omaha over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to multiple fires amidst the weekend storms. Two were ruled as an accident.

There was an unwanted surprise for one Omaha resident after power was restored to their home. They had to deal with a fire.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Bancroft and South 10th Street. Omaha Fire says flames started in the basement.

The family told crews power had just turned back on and five minutes later they smelled smoke. Firefighters acted quickly and put it out within minutes.

It has been ruled an accident.

On Saturday around 6:30 a.m., crews put out another fire to a building near South 24th and J Street. This is the fourth fire at this location that is under investigation.

The release reports the building as a multi-level, vacant, unsecured, wood-framed former funeral parlor.

The crews saw smoke at the back of the building from a storage room while approaching and worked on the fire at 6:40 a.m. They were able to get it under control by 7 a.m.

The release also states there’s heavy fire and vandalism damage with heavy squatters’ presence in the area and building. It’s also reported there are no utilities.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

(A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest)

Earlier on Saturday at around 5:04 a.m. firefighters put out another fire near North 73rd and Blondo Street. Omaha Fire says the cause was ruled an accident due to flammable too close to a candle.

According to the report, five people were displaced and a cat died. There are no reports of injuries.

Crews say people were able to leave when they arrived at the “two-story, mixed retail and residential structure.” In the report, they say there was “large amounts of smoke and flames from the window area on the second story, B side of the structure.”

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

