Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Spotty showers linger into Sunday morning

Forecast
By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another round of storms came through our area this afternoon, but tonight and early Sunday we will only deal with a few showers.

I don’t expect anymore severe weather over the next couple of days. Any rain chances that linger tonight should remain rather light, and very little thunder is expected. Lows will settle into the low 60s by Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty rain shower. I’m looking for skies to gradually allow some sunshine through the clouds from west to east by early to mid afternoon, and highs will warm to the lower 80s.

The weather will turn a bit drier for Monday and Tuesday and the heat will crank back up. We’ll warm to near 90 by Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, the pattern changes again, and we could see some rounds of rain and storms. Mid and long range models don’t agree very much on timing right now, but I’m thinking a Wednesday is the day I have the most confidence in for storms especially in the evening.

Until we get some better agreement in the models, I have put just some scattered rain chances at around 30% for much of the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

