Woman sentenced to probation in jail escape plot

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - An Ohio woman who tried to spring her boyfriend from an Iowa jail has been sentenced to probation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the 23-year-old from Columbus said she “made a mistake” before a judge granted a defense request for a deferred judgment. That means the case will come off her record if she successfully completes probation.

Probation will be transferred to Ohio as part of the arrangement. Authorities said she used the jail’s video visitation system to plan an escape with 28-year-old Tyrone Lamar Copeland, who was jailed.

